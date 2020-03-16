Ukraine sunflower oil exports jump 75.5% so far in 2019/20 - APK-Inform

KIEV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine, the world’s top exporter of sunflower oil, increased its seaborne exports of the commodity by around 75.5% so far in the 2019/20 season, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Seaport exports of sunflower oil totalled 2.781 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 season, which runs from August to September, up from 1.585 million tonnes in the same period the previous season, according to the consultancy.

The consultancy said exports decreased to 105,000 tonnes in the week of March 7-13, from 127,000 tonnes a week earlier.

Ukraine exported 6.063 million tonnes of sunflower oil in the previous crop season in 2018-19, according to the Ukrainian sunoil producers’ association. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)