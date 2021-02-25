Ukraine appoints former finance minister as ambassador to U.S.

KYIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s president has appointed former finance minister Oksana Markarova as the country’s new ambassador to the United States, the presidential office said on Thursday.

“The president emphasized that the ambassador should focus primarily on establishing an effective dialogue with the administration of the new President of the United States of America Joe Biden,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Hugh Lawson)