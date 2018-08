KIEV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a trip to Kiev on Friday that the Ukraine government should consider looking for alternatives to natural gas supplies from Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Ukraine for talks with President Petro Poroshenko, Bolton also said Kiev should consider inviting U.S. companies to explore gas in Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Tom Balmforth and Edmund Blair)