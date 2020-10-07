Ukraine to cancel import duty on European wine in 2021 -producers

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine will abolish import duties next year for wine produced in the European Union as part of its obligations under a trade and association agreement with the bloc, the Ukrainian producers’ association said on Wednesday.

Ukraine last year imported wine worth around $147 million from the EU, producers said. The import duties are currently between 0.3 and 0.4 euro per litre.

Ukraine signed a broad political and trade accord with the EU in 2014 which came into force in 2017, marking a historic shift away from Russia.

The agreement with the EU gradually liberalises trade, ultimately allowing unfettered access to the bloc’s 500 million consumers - the world’s largest and wealthiest single market. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)