World Bank's Kim wants Ukraine pension law to work in current form

KIEV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank is working with the Ukrainian government to ensure a recent pension reform law is fair and fiscally sound, despite a series of amendments that have complicated the issue, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Tuesday.

“It would have been better if the articles weren’t added to the reform law,” he told journalists during a two-day visit to Kiev.

“But we feel that, working with the ministry, there are ways of ensuring that the poor are targeted. In other words, we’re focusing on making the pension reform work in the form it currently is in,” he said. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)