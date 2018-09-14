FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 14, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine in talks with IMF on new standby deal: president's ally

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new standby agreement that would replace the current $17.5 billion assistance programme, the president’s parliamentary representative Iryna Lutsenko told reporters on Friday.

“This means that the IMF appreciated the reforms, the pace, the results of the reforms that we made within the framework of that programme and are ready to provide us with another programme,” she said on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kiev.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.