Ukraine's Eximbank repurchases $300 mln of 2022, 2025 Eurobonds

KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has repurchased $300 million of its Eurobonds maturing in 2022 and 2025, it said on Wednesday.

It redeemed $84.0 million, or about 45%, of the outstanding 2022 Eurobond, and $215.9 million, or 36%, of the 2025 Eurobond.

Chairman Ievgen Metsger said the transaction would help to improve the balance sheet of Ukreximbank, which is one of Ukraine’s top five banks.

The redemption price for the 2025 bonds was 104.5% of the par value. For the 2022 bonds, it was 103.75%.

“The market situation has contributed to the successful completion of the buyout order book,” said Metsger.

Ukraine has promised its key lender, the International Monetary Fund, to improve the financial position of its four state-run banks, whose combined market share exceeds 53% of the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Mark Potter)