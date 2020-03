March 12 (Reuters) - Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc beat market estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as shoppers spent more at its stores during the holidays, sending its shares up about 5%.

Net income rose to $222.7 million, or $3.89 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, from $214.7 million, or $3.61 per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales rose 4% in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of a 3.38% rise. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)