Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc said on Monday it has agreed to be bought by an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman in a deal valued at about $11 billion.

The $331.50 per share offer is at a premium of 19 percent to the HR software provider’s closing share price on Friday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)