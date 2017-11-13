FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ultra Electronics forecasts weak second-half, CEO steps down
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 13, 2017 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ultra Electronics forecasts weak second-half, CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings on Monday forecast a weaker second-half and said its chief executive, Rakesh Sharma, has stepped down.

“The UK market has been difficult and has become increasingly so in the second half,” the company said, citing delays and pauses in the UK’s defence programmes.

The company forecast full-year total revenue to be around 770 million pounds ($1.01 billion), below the 785 million pounds it reported last year.

Former chief executive and current chairman Douglas Caster will assume the role of executive chairman until a replacement for Sharma is found, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7634 pounds Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.