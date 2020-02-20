CORRECTED-Brazil's Ultrapar looking for strategic partner for Petrobras refineries- CEO

(Corrects CEO name to Frederico Curado, not Andre Dias)

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ultrapar Participações SA is looking for a strategic partner to bid for refineries put on the block by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, CEO Frederico Curado told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

Dias said the conglomerate, with activities ranging from retail to fuel distribution, is attentive to all opportunities in Petrobras’ divestiture program.