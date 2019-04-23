REFILE-UPDATE 1-Belgium's Umicore warns on 2020 earnings, shares slump

(Refiles to fix day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)

April 23 (Reuters) - Belgian materials and technology group Umicore warned on Tuesday that delays in the electric vehicle market and weak energy storage demand would hurt 2020 sales and earnings growth, setting its shares on course for their worst day in 30 years.

Umicore, which has invested heavily in battery material production to cash in on growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), said that the development of its cathode materials sales would be delayed by 12 to 18 months.

It blamed the delays on the postponed launch of a large EV platform in China, the phasing out of subsidies in the country and a lack of demand in the energy storage market in Korea.

The combination of these factors mean that the previously stated projections of 100,000 metric tonnes of cathode material sales in 2019 and 175,000 tonnes capacity by the end of 2021 are now more likely to be achieved with a delay of 12 to 18 months.

Umicore, one of the world’s largest cobalt refiners, still expects significant growth in revenues and earnings in 2020 although this will be below the previous indications.

The company had previously indicated that it had identified a potential to exceed its original earnings ambition for 2020 by some 35-45 percent.

Its shares were last down 15 percent, on course for their worst day since 1989.

“Whilst the quarter-on-quarter sales are higher indeed, globally they represent about one third of what they were in the second part of last year so the sequential drop is pretty brutal and is most pronounced in China,” Umicore Chief Executive Marc Grynberg said.

For 2019, it expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2019 to be 475-525 million euros ($534- $590 million), citing tough market conditions.

“The cobalt price effect and the inflow of artisanal cobalt combined with the delay in the development of cathode materials sales mean that recurring EBIT of Energy & Surface Technologies in 2019 is expected to be well under the levels achieved in 2018,” Umicore added.

Cobalt prices have plunged about 60 percent over the last year mainly due to oversupply from higher output at mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Goraj, additional reporting by Zandile Shabalala; editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ;))