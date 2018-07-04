UMC shares rise after it wins trade infringement case with Micron

TAIPEI, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares of United Microelectronics Corp, Taiwan’s second-largest chip maker, rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after it said it had won a trade infringement case with Micron Technology Inc.

The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ordered Micron not to sell 26 chip products including dynamic random access memory chips and NAND flash memory chips in China, UMC said in a statement late on Tuesday.

UMC’s shares were up 2.2 percent in early trade, outperforming a flat broader market.