UPDATE 1-Belgium's Umicore sees 2021 core profit topping expectations

(Adds detail, background)

April 22 (Reuters) - Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) this year to beat market expectations, helped by higher precious metal prices and strong demand, it said on Thursday.

The group said it was off to a strong start to 2021 and now sees earnings for the year approaching 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), thanks to higher rhodium and palladium prices and robust demand across businesses.

That is far above analysts’ consensus forecast of 686 million euros, according to a poll on the company’s website.

“In Rechargeable Battery Materials, volume growth is materializing as anticipated with particularly strong traction in Europe, resulting in a more favorable mix,” the company said, forecasting adjusted group profit would be higher in the first half of the year than in the second.

It also expects its catalysis business to more than double profits, and “exceptional earnings” in its recycling division due to the company’s ability to process growing volumes of materials rich in complex platinum group metals (PGMs).

The new guidance also assumes no deterioration in demand in the automotive industry due, for instance, to the pandemic, Umicore said.

In February, the maker of catalytic converters and battery materials for carmakers, said it anticipated a boost from electric vehicles to drive “substantial” group-level growth.

The group, which competes with Britain’s Johnson Matthey and Germany’s BASF reported EBIT at 536 million euros in 2020, up 5% from a year earlier.

Umicore is due to publish first quarter results on April 29.