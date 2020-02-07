REFILE-UPDATE 1-Umicore reports 2019 profit beat on converters, recycling

(fixes RIC link)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Belgian materials and recycling group Umicore on Friday reported better-than-expected operating profit for 2019, boosted by the strong performance in Europe and China of its division making automotive catalytic converters.

The company, one of the world’s largest cobalt refiners, reported recurring earnings before interest and tax of 509 million euros ($558.83 million) in 2019, beating company-provided consensus of 485.5 million euros.

Umicore did not provide specific 2020 targets, but said it expected to grow its revenues and earnings this year. It added this outlook “assumes that the recent coronavirus outbreak will not result in a protracted or material effect on the economy in 2020.”

“I am proud of our performance in 2019 and pleased to confirm the growth outlook for 2020 despite the adverse market trends that developed in the course of 2019,” chief executive Marc Grynberg said in a statement.

Umicore reported higher revenues and recurring EBIT in its catalyst unit saying market share gains in Europe and China helped offset the global recession in the automotive market. The group also reported growth in its recycling unit, citing higher metal prices and “favourable supply environment.”

Umicore added that despite the expectation of subdued electric vehicle (EV) sales in China, it saw benefits from higher sales of cathode materials for EVs for its energy & surface technologies division in 2020.

The company proposed dividend of 0.75 euros per share for 2019, maintaining the 2018 level.