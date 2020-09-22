Brazil's Bolsonaro defends environmental record in speech to U.N.

BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro rejected international criticism of his government’s environmental policies in a pre-recorded speech to a remote session opening the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro also defended his handling of the world’s second most deadly coronavirus outbreak after the United States, lamenting the deaths that have passed 137,200. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)