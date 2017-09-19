FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer at U.N. decries rise in nationalism, protectionism
September 19, 2017 / 2:16 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Temer at U.N. decries rise in nationalism, protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer criticized a rise in nationalism around the world and said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that protectionism was not the solution to economic difficulties faced by countries.

Temer also expressed concern about the deterioration of human rights in Venezuela, where the socialist government has been accused by opponents of becoming a dictatorship.

“We are on the side of the Venezuelan people. In South America there is no more room for alternatives to democracy,” Temer said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Grant McCool)

