At U.N., China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any country

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing has “no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country,” as tensions grow between China and the United States.

“We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero sum game,” Xi said in a pre-recorded vide statement to the virtual annual gathering of world leaders during the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Arshad Mohammed, David Brunnstrom)