France's Macron says working for new Libya meeting to solve crisis

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s president said on Tuesday he wanted to gather together all of Libya’s neighbours to help find a solution to the country’s conflict.

“This is the initiative that France wishes to lead in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Secretary General of the United Nations: bringing together all the neighbouring countries to help bring about the Libyan solution. This re-engagement of the Libyan neighbourhood is essential in the long-term,” Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

He did not name which countries he wanted to involve in the talks or elaborate on the details.