September 24, 2019 / 10:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Macron, Johnson urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump - UK press pool

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a UK press pool report.

“What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity,” Macron said during a meeting with Rouhani and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he agreed with the French president. (Reporting By Kylie MacLellan; writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

