Japan PM to tell U.N. Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

(Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft showed.

FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

The Games were originally scheduled for this summer, but were put off for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government.

“In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic,” Suga will say in a recorded message, according to the draft made available by the Foreign Ministry.

“I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure,” Saga will say as he makes his debut at the United Nations as a new Japanese leader.

Suga became prime minister this month after Shinzo Abe stepped down because of poor health.

Suga will also tell the U.N. assembly that he is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without any preconditions to resolve the long-running issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North decades ago, reiterating the stance of his predecessor.

“Establishing a constructive relationship between Japan and North Korea will not only serve the interests of both sides but will also greatly contribute to regional peace and stability,” he will say.

In the video message, Suga will also tell the U.N. meeting that Japan will work to ensure equitable access to coronavirus treatment and vaccines for people in developing nations.

“Japan fully supports the development of therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics, and works towards ensuring fair and equitable access for all, including those in developing countries,” he will say.

As part of its steps to help developing countries hit by the pandemic, Japan is offering up to $4.5 billion in emergency loans, Suga will also say.