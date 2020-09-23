Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

International support group urges Lebanese politicians to form government

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The International Support Group for Lebanon on Wednesday called on Lebanon’s political leaders to unite to form a government.

“Members of the ISG urged Lebanon’s leaders to unite in support of the timely formation of a government able to meet the legitimate aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people,” the group, which includes the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up