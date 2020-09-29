Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

North Korea tells U.N. it has COVID-19 'under safe, stable control'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Korea now has the coronavirus “under safe and stable control,” North Korea’s U.N. ambassador, Kim Song, told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the far-sighted leadership of the government of the DPRK ... the anti-epidemic situation in our country is now under safe and stable control,” said Kim, using the initials of his country’s formal name - the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler

