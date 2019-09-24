World News
September 24, 2019 / 3:36 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says nuclear power should either be free for all or banned

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to speak during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said nuclear power should either be free for all states or banned completely, and warned that the “inequality” between states who have nuclear power and who do not undermines global balances.

“The position of nuclear power should either be forbidden for all or permissable for everyone,” Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Parisa Hafezi; editing by Grant McCool

