July 13, 2020

U.N. expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred to a negative “Trump effect” on global press freedom.

“Clearly the signature issue over the past four years now has been the way in which this particular president addresses the media: the way he denigrates the media, denigrates freedom of expression,” David Kaye told journalists in Geneva.

Asked about the impact of that on press freedom around the world, he said: “There clearly is a Trump effect, a very negative one.” (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

