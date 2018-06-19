FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Target LGBT
June 19, 2018 / 3:06 PM / in 3 hours

Amid withdrawal threat, Pompeo, Haley to speak about U.N. Human Rights Council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will speak later on Tuesday on the United Nations Human Rights Council, which Washington has long-threatened to quit if the Geneva-based body is not reformed.

Reuters reported last week that activists and diplomats said talks with the United States over how to reform the main U.N. rights body had failed to meet Washington’s demands, suggesting that the Trump administration would quit.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Michelle Nichols

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.