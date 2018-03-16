Turkish shipping company U.N. Ro-Ro to hold IPO for up to 57.7 percent

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkish shipping company U.N. Ro-Ro will hold an initial public offering for up to 57.7 percent of the company, according to a draft prospectus.

It did did not specify the date of the offering, the proposed price and for what the revenues would be used.

Sources said last month that U.N. Ro-Ro was looking to hold an initial public offering in May.

U.N. Ro-Ro’S shareholders, private equity fund Actera and Esas Holding, had acquired a 98.8 percent stake in the ferry operator in 2014 from private equity firm KKR & Co LP.

The offering will amount to 50.1 percent of the company if a “green shoe” option, or supplementary allotment of shares, is not exercised.

Actera has a 59.3 percent in the company and Esas Holding a 39.5 percent stake.

In 2017, U.N. Ro-Ro’s sales surged 49.6 percent to 924.8 million lira ($236 million) and its net profit jumped 78.6 percent to 146.2 million lira. ($1 = 3.9117 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by David Dolan)