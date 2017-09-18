Trump says U.N. has not met full potential

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations on Monday as being wracked with bureaucracy and mismanagement and urged reforms so that the world body emerges stronger and a more effective force for peace.

More than 120 countries were invited to attend the meeting after signing on to a U.S.-drafted 10-point political declaration backing efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to initiate effective, meaningful reform.”