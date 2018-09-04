U.N. Security Council to discuss Syria's Idlib on Friday - U.S.'s Haley

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will hold a meeting on Friday on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province, where an expected government offensive could cause a humanitarian disaster, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

In a news conference, Haley also said U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host a high-level meeting of the Security Council about Iran during September, when the United States holds the rotating presidency of the 15-nation body. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)