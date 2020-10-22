University of N.C. flunks bid to toss lawsuit over campus coal-fired plant

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) must face claims by environmental groups who allege the school exceedingly pollutes ambient air with its on-campus, coal-fired power plant, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles of the U.S. District Court for the North Carolina Middle District denied the top-tier public university’s bid to duck claims by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Sierra Club that its Cogeneration Facility, located less than a mile from student dormitories, burns more coal than permitted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37KNI9t