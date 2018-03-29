FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 29, 2018 / 8:49 PM / a day ago

Under Armour discloses breach of 150 mln MyFitnessPal user accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc said on Thursday that some personal details of about 150 million user accounts were accessed in a breach of its food and nutrition app and website MyFitnessPal.

The data affected includes usernames, emails and encrypted passwords, the company said.

The breach, which occurred in late February, did not affect government-issued identifiers such as Social Security numbers and driver license numbers and payment card data, the sneaker maker said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.