Under Armour discloses breach of 150 mln MyFitnessPal user accounts

March 29 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc said on Thursday that some personal details of about 150 million user accounts were accessed in a breach of its food and nutrition app and website MyFitnessPal.

The data affected includes usernames, emails and encrypted passwords, the company said.

The breach, which occurred in late February, did not affect government-issued identifiers such as Social Security numbers and driver license numbers and payment card data, the sneaker maker said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)