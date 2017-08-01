FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 14 days

Under Armour posts smaller loss, to restructure operations

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss and launched a restructuring plan that would involve closing facilities and leases and job cuts.

The company reported a net loss of $12.3 million, or 3 cents per Class A and B share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $52.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Under Armour's revenue rose 8.7 percent to $1.09 billion.

The company said it would incur full-year pre-tax charges of $110 million-$130 million related to the restructuring. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

