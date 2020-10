Oct 30 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, helped by online demand from shoppers looking for athletic apparel for home or outdoor workouts.

The company’s revenue stayed roughly flat at $1.43 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)