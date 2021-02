Feb 10 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by a surge in online demand from shoppers looking for athletic apparel for workouts.

Under Armour’s revenue fell to $1.40 billion from $1.44 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)