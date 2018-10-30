FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 30, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Under Armour quarterly revenue beats estimates on overseas growth

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc’s third-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as its expansion overseas helped offset stagnating sales in the United States.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to $1.44 billion, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $1.42 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit rose to $75.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $54.2 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.