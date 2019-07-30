Company News
July 30, 2019 / 11:07 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Under Armour quarterly revenue rises 1%

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc reported a 1% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as higher demand for its footwear in international markets offset weak performance in the United States.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $17.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $95.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.17 billion, roughly in line with analysts’ expectation. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

