July 26, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Under Armour reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by investments in its direct-to-consumer business and international markets.

The company’s net loss widened to $95.5 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $12.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier

Net revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $1.17 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

