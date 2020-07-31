Market News
July 31, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Under Armour revenue beats on e-commerce strength

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as consumers shopped more online during the coronavirus lockdowns, sending its shares up about 8% in premarket trading.

Net revenue fell about 41% to $707.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with estimates of $558.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Under Armour reported a bigger net loss of $182.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $17.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below