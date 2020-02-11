Company News
February 11, 2020 / 12:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Under Armour sees hit from coronavirus, forecasts surprise fall in 2020 sales

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc on Tuesday forecast a surprise drop in 2020 revenue, saying the recent coronavirus outbreak in China would hurt sales in one of its fast-growing markets, sending its shares down 15%.

The company said the health epidemic would have a $50 million to $60 million impact on first-quarter sales.

Full-year revenue is expected to be down at a low single-digit percent from 2019, Under Armour said.

Analysts on average were expecting a growth of 4.2% in 2020, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila;)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below