May 1, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Under Armour's first-quarter sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc’s first-quarter sales topped analysts’ forecasts, as the sportswear maker benefited from stronger demand from outside the United States.

The company’s loss widened to $30.2 million or 7 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $2.3 million or 1 cent per share a year earlier, hit by restructuring costs of $37.5 million.

Net revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
