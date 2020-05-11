Company News
May 11, 2020 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Under Armour's quarterly revenue tumbles 23% amid health crisis

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc on Monday reported a 22.8% fall in quarterly revenue, as several retailers across the world remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of $589.7 million, or $1.3 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $930.2 million from $1.20 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below