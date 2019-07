ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit is looking to hire an adviser to review its corporate structure to strengthen its European profile and improve funding conditions, a source familiar with the matter said.

Italy’s top bank had announced a number of measures it planned to adopt as it works on a new business plan to be unveiled in December. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Louise Heavens)