UPDATE 1-Westfield-owner Unibail sees COVID-19 impact lasting in 2nd half

(Adds details, background)

July 28 (Reuters) - Westfield shopping mall owner Unibail said on Wednesday it expected the coronavirus pandemic to continue weighing on results in the second half of the year after reporting a 26% fall in net rental income in the first half of the year.

The group’s shopping mall centres were all reopened in April and May following the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions but were closed for 67 days on average in the first half of the year.

“The development of new variants and the restrictions contemplated to mitigate them generate additional uncertainty,” the company said in a statement.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), which also counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid’s La Vaguada among its assets, said it continued to focus on reducing its debt by selling part of its assets, limiting investments and retaining profits.

The company, which suspended dividend payments for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and plans to zero its exposure to the U.S., said it had completed 1.7 billion euros in disposals out of 4 billion euros it targets by the end of 2022.

Net rental income in the first half of the year fell to 785 million euros ($926.85 million) from 1.07 billion euros a year ago.

Rival Klepierre said on Tuesday it started seeing signs of recovery in the second quarter but added it was unable to estimate the potential impact of the pandemic for the rest of the year due to the Delta variant of the virus.