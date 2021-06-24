Unicredit completes first buyback plan in 2021 ahead of schedule

FILE PHOTO: The UniCredit bank logo in the old city centre of Siena, Italy, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Unicredit said on Thursday it had completed a buyback plan worth 178.7 million euros ($213.21 million) ahead of time.

The bank had started the programme in May and had expected to conclude it by the end of September. UniCredit has repurchased 17.4 million shares under the programme which ended on June 23 and now has 0.78% of its own capital.

Shareholders in April approved an additional 652 million euro buyback which is however subject to the European Central Bank’s decision on whether to lift pandemic-induced regulatory restrictions on investors’ remuneration after Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.8382 euros)