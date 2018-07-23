FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
July 23, 2018 / 7:40 AM / in an hour

REFILE-Hedge fund Caius says disappointed with EBA view of UniCredit capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word to headline)

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Caius Capital on Monday said it was disappointed with the European Banking Authority’s rejection of its request to look into a complex debt instrument used by UniCredit that the fund said was wrongly classified as core capital.

Caius in May asked the EBA to investigate the 2.98 billion euro ($3.49 billion) convertible and subordinated bond, known as CASHES, which was issued in 2008.

The EBA said on Friday that there was no clear evidence of a breach of Union law and that it had decided not to open a formal investigation.

“The EBA’s response does not address the substance of our serious allegations,” Caius said in a statement.

“We note that the EBA states that the issues we have raised may be dealt with more properly by other bodies or means. We look forward to pursuing these in order to bring the question of the CASHES eligibility to a close and to resolve lingering uncertainty for stakeholders.” ($1 = $1.0000) ($1 = 0.8527 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.