EBA to issue assessment of capital treatment of UniCredit "CASHES"

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Monday it plans to issue a public judgement on the regulatory treatment of a complex financial instrument issued by UniCredit as core capital, without giving a timeframe.

British hedge fund firm Caius Capital had in May asked the EBA to open an investigation into the 2.98 billion euro ($3.46 billion) convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities known as CASHES, which UniCredit issued in 2008. Caius said the CASHES had been misclassified as the best-quality capital held by a bank. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)