UPDATE 1-ISS urges UniCredit investors to reject Orcel's pay package

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - ISS has urged shareholders in UniCredit to reject the proposed pay package of incoming Chief Executive Andrea Orcel which the influential proxy adviser deemed as “problematic”.

Orcel is set to receive a variable pay package which is up to twice his fixed yearly salary of 2.5 million euros ($2.94 million), based on documents UniCredit published on its website ahead of the April 15 general meeting.

For the first year alone, the up to 5 million euro variable compensation, to be paid in shares, is not subject to any performance conditions or claw-back clauses.

“This item warrants a vote against because of the problematic pay package of the new CEO, which may imply a significant increase compared to the remuneration of the previous CEO and would feature a fully guaranteed bonus for 2021,” ISS said in a report seen by Reuters.

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has also issued a similar recommendation.

JPMorgan analysts said in a note this month Orcel’s pay was “higher than most European peers with the exception of UBS (and Santander in a normal year) and higher than new Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn who is to receive 5.6 million pounds ($7.72 million).”

UniCredit declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8516 euros) ($1 = 0.7258 pounds) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Evans)