Financials
November 8, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's UniCredit hit by writedown on Turkish unit's stake in Q3

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit missed third-quarter profit expectations after booking an 850 million euro ($971.72 million) writedown on its stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 29 million euros. Analysts had been looking for a 907 million euro profit based on a consensus provided by the company. Net interest income and fees were in line with expectations.

The bank’s core capital ratio fell to 12.11 percent on a fully-loaded basis down from 12.51 at end-June. ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.