UPDATE 1-UniCredit posts bigger-than-expected fourth quarter loss as CEO leaves

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit on Wednesday posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss hit by a goodwill impairment on its investment banking business as Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier stepped down.

The bank exceeded its underlying net profit target for the year, which strips out one-off items, and its core capital strengthened further, paving the way for a pledge to distribute 1.1 billion euros to investors through dividends and share buybacks.

UniCredit reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.4 billion), above an average forecast for 686 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

Italy’s second-biggest bank by assets is awaiting its new CEO Andrea Orcel to set its future course when he takes the helm after mid-April.

He will be responsible for deciding whether UniCredit yields to pressure from the Italian Treasury to acquire state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Mustier announced his decision to quit late last year, blaming a clash with the board over strategy.

UniCredit said on Wednesday it had appointed Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as interim general manager pending Orcel’s arrival.