Italy's UniCredit posts bumper loss on year-end clean-up as CEO bows out

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit on Wednesday posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss after writing down the value of its investment banking business, as Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier stepped down.

FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo is seen in Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

However, the bank exceeded its underlying net profit target for the year, which strips out one-off items, and its core capital strengthened further, paving the way for a pledge to distribute 1.1 billion euros to investors through dividends and share buybacks.

UniCredit, which under Mustier has rebuilt its capital reserves and cleaned up its balance sheet, said its best quality capital stood at 15.1% of assets in December, up sharply from 14.4% three months earlier and above expectations.

After steering UniCredit through restructuring since mid-2016, Mustier late last year said he would not stay on for another term, blaming a clash with the board over strategy.

His successor, former UBS investment banking chief Andrea Orcel, is due to take over after the annual shareholder meeting in mid-April. In the meantime, UniCredit has appointed Co-Chief Operating Officer Ranieri de Marchis as interim general manager.

“Andrea brings ... an impressive track record in international finance. He is well placed to take UniCredit on the next leg of its journey,” Mustier said in a statement.

Orcel’s first challenge will be to decide whether to yield to pressure from the Italian Treasury to acquire state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Little interested in expanding UniCredit’s domestic footprint despite a consolidation wave in Italy, Mustier had negotiated strict terms to consider a deal.

It will fall to Orcel to asses whether sweeteners Rome has lined up to ease a deal are sufficient to take on Monte dei Paschi, which earlier on Wednesday reported a 1.7 billion euro loss for 2020.

UniCredit posted an underlying net profit of 1.3 billion euros for the year, with costs helping it beat its forecast of a result above 800 million euros.

It said its 2021 goal stood above 3 billion euros, versus a previous forecast of 3.0-3.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a net loss of 1.18 billion euros, above an average 686 million euro forecast in a company-provided consensus.

The result was affected by an 878 million euro goodwill writedown at UniCredit’s Corporate and Investment Banking Unit.

Unexpectedly releasing its earnings a day early, UniCredit said provisions against loan losses totalled 5 billion euros last year, as the bank braced for future pandemic-driven hits.

In line with regulatory restrictions on payouts in place until the end of September due to the pandemic, UniCredit said it would pay 268 million euros as cash dividends and buy back shares for 179 million euros.

Another 652 million euro share buyback is slated for the autumn.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)